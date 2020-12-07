Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Wisconsin Capitol

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Madison, Wis. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday, July 10, 2020, overturned three of four partial budget vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, bucking decades of court precedent that upheld the governor’s broad veto powers. However, the justices also upheld one of Evers’ vetoes and declined to consider a challenge to a pair of partial vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2017, saying the 2019 lawsuit was filed too late.(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have erected their own Christmas tree in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.

The Department of Administration typically places a towering evergreen in the rotunda to celebrate winter holidays, but Evers decided not to do so this year because the building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell asked the DOA on Dec. 1 for a permit to erect an “historical display” in the rotunda from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6. The DOA denied the permit.

The lawmakers set up a Christmas tree in the rotunda anyway, complete with a sign saying the tree is theirs and no one should remove it.

MORE HEADLINES: