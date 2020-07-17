Research suggests mouth rashes as new COVID-19 symptom

(WTVO)–Skin rashes and lesions inside the mouth may be a new symptom of the coronavirus, according to preliminary research.

The medical journal JAMA Dermatology published a study on Wednesday, finding that 21 virus-positive patients in Spain had a skin rash. Six of those patients particularly had enanthem, or lesions in the mouth.

Researchers from a Madrid hospital found that the average amount of time between the beginning of COVID-19 symptoms and developing enanthem was about 12 days among patients.

But experts suggest more study is needed to confirm their data, since they are limited by a small number of cases and the absence of a control group.

