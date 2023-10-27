BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (WTVO) — A restaurant in Georgia is coming under fire for charging “adults unable to parent” a fee for their children’s bad behavior.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant provided fine print at the bottom of its menu that includes a “Adult surcharge” of “$$$” for “adults unable to parent.”

The menu also cautions customers to be respectful to staff, with a warning of “No Respect, No Service.”

The restaurant’s policy drew national attention after it was posted on Reddit.

According to WABC, a $50 fee has been levied on some customers, online reviews said.

“Holy moly – the most disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our children were ‘running through the restaurant’ – they were down by the river.. we were told we need to ‘go to Burger King and Walmart’ and that we were bad parents. They have a $50 surcharge for ‘bad children’,” one said.

“Don’t go if you have children. We were 3 adults, 2 children and our 4mo baby and since we entered to the place they gave us a bad look. Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to make him sleep) and this “manager” told her that you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant (of course this is not a fancy restaurant) and later moved our stroller in a bad way. Food is not good either. Do yourself a favor a go somewhere else,” said another.

However, other reviews commended the restaurant on its beautiful setting, relaxing atmosphere, and great service.