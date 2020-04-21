Retired milkman goes back to work as demand spikes in New York

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (CNN) — The coronavirus outbreak is rejuvenating the career of a retired milkman in upstate New York.

Demand for delivery services has shot up because of stay-at-home orders.

Milkman Bradley Heller’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

Dozens of families across western New York are calling him up to get milk and fresh produce delivered because they don’t want to leave their homes and risk exposure to COVID-19.

“Mainly people are desperate for the service. I’ve had calls from people from all around the country, California, Connecticut, looking for help for their shut-in parents,” Heller said. “They had ordered from other online services and the orders were canceled and they couldn’t get any food for them. It’s people almost pleading for someone to, to try to help them.”

Heller retired from the business back in 2018. Since the onset of covid-19, the demand for home delivered milk and grocery spiked, so he decided to start up the business again, but he doesn’t have to do it all alone.

“Well, I have my grandson, Chris just lending a hand and he’s doing the running today a little bit and helping navigate because we don’t know where we’re going. We’re relying on GPS to find everybody. And without his help, of course, it’d be a lot harder on me,” Heller said.

On his first day back in action, they had about 35 deliveries across western New York.

Not only is heller getting back to work and helping those in need — he’s spending time with his grandson.

So that seems like an added bonus!

