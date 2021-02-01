Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized

Jesse Jackson watches speakers on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Reverend Jesse Jackson is in the hospital, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The organization announced Monday that Jackson was recently admitted to the hospital for abdominal discomfort.

He underwent surgery and is expected to be discharged within a few days, according to Rainbow PUSH.

Jackson is said to be “resting and in good spirits.” No further information has been provided at this time.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in Dec. 1996 by Rev. Jackson.