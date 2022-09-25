(WTVO) — Rihanna confirmed on Sunday that she would be the headliner of the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The billionaire posted an image to her Instagram Sunday of her holding an official NFL football. The league confirmed her as the leading act moments later, sharing the same photo across all platforms and captioning it; “Let’s GO @badgalriri @rocnation #SBLBII @applemusic @nflonfox.”

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation will help produce the halftime show for the third year, and the rapper had high praise for the Barbadian singer.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Carter said in a release from the NFL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” added Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place February 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.