COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WTVO) — Kyle Rittenhouse corrected himself after he told podcast host Charlie Kirk he would be attending Texas A&M University, and the college said Sunday they had not accepted him.

“The Charlie Kirk Show” aired an episode last Friday where Rittenhouse said he was going to Texas A&M.

“I’m going to be going there, and it’s going to be awesome,” Rittenhouse told Kirk. “Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food.”

But, a Texas A&M spokesperson said Sunday that Rittenhouse had not been accepted for summer or fall semesters.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me,” Rittenhouse wrote Monday on Twitter. “I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!”

Rittenhouse was 17 when he drove from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-style rifle, and said he was there to help law enforcement protect property during civil unrest.

He was acquitted of killing two people and wounding another in self-defense during a high-profile trial.