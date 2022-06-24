(WTVO) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and wounded a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, announced he will be releasing a video game to fund defamation lawsuits against the media.

According to Yahoo! News, in the game, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot,” players control a cartoon version of Rittenhouse to shoot turkeys labeled as “fake news.”

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than to push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives,” Rittenhouse says in a trailer.

Users can pre-order the game for $9.99, but no release day was posted.

Proceeds from the game’s sales will “aid Kyle’s legal defense against the fake news,” the website says.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide charges last year for shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has said he may pursue legal action against The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks commentator Cenk Uygur.