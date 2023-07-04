CRANDON, Wis. (WTVO) — Seven children and one adult passenger were stuck on a Wisconsin rollercoaster, hanging upside down for more than four hours after the ride got stuck.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, the incident happened at the Forest County Festival on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., rescue personnel responded to the scene where the Fireball ride got stuck mid-ride.

“All we know that there is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position the ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site and at this time, we do not have any other information,” the Crandon Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the stuck passengers with a bucket truck, authorities said.

“You know a lot of [the kids] you could tell, their legs were shaking, they were sweating, and it was just a matter of letting them know hey this is no race to get down to the finish line, the hard part is over,” said City of Antigo Department firefighter Erica Kostichka, “they were very brave.”

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services says all amusement rides must be inspected daily.