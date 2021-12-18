Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

In this photo provided by the Salvation Army, toys donated after a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children was stolen earlier in the week are shown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Farmington, N.M. Members of the community began making increased donations after the van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store. (Christopher Rockwell/Salvation Army via AP)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children, an official with the organization said Saturday.

“The Grinch will not have this victory,” Salvation Army Lt. Christopher Rockwell told The Associated Press.

Business leaders and others began making donations after the marked van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store, Rockwell said.

The donations included “lots of toys, lots of clothing” as well as hygiene items and cash, certainly adding up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said. “We have like a waiting list … so we could see what we have left over.”

The generosity showed the “compassion and the hearts that people have for each other here,” Rockwell said. “It’s a massive blessing beyond comprehension.”

Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown said Saturday an investigation into the theft continued. The van and toys had not been recovered, and no arrest had been made or a motive determined, she said.

Rockwell said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van’s keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

“I think it was just some evil, unscrupulous person who just saw an opportunity,” Rockwell said. “Desperate, I understand that, but to do this is just beyond imagination.”

The Salvation Army is a Christian organization founded in 1865 in London. It is active in more than 100 countries and is best known for its charity shops, homeless shelters and disaster relief.