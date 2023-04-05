(WTVO) — Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Japan have set a new record for the deepest fish ever filmed.

A young snailfish was seen over 27,000 feet below the surface just off the coast of Japan. Along with filming the deepest fish, scientists physically caught two other specimens at 26,000, setting another new record for the deepest catch.

Experts said that this finding is significant as it shows “how far a particular type of fish will descend in the ocean to avoid being eaten.”