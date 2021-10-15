School district quits National School Board after letter asks Biden to label parents as ‘domestic terrorists’

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, people hold signs and chant during a meeting of the North Allegheny School District school board regarding the district’s mask policy, at at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless, Pa. The nation’s school boards are asking President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop a growing number of threats made against their members, on Thursday, Sept. 30. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

(WTVO) — The Pennsylvania School Boards Association has voted to withdraw from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) after a recent letter to President Biden suggesting that some parents be considered “domestic terrorists.”

“The most recent national controversy surrounding a letter to President Biden suggesting that some parents should be considered domestic terrorists was the final straw,” the school board wrote in a memo.

The NSBA letter stated that “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat.

It continued, “The National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

There have been numerous reports of heated confrontations between parents and school staff over numerous topics in recent months, including the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (specifically The New York Time’s “1619 Project“) in curriculum, pornographic material in school libraries, and mask mandates for children.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the NSBA wrote to Biden.

“As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI, including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division, as well as any other federal agency with relevant jurisdictional authority and oversight,” the letter continued.

The school board issued a statement saying the NSBA’s “misguided approach has made our work and that of many school boards more difficult. It has fomented more disputes and cast partisanship in our work on behalf of school directors… PSBA abhors the fact that some boards have been met with threats and violence…However, attempting to solve the problems with a call for federal intervention is not the place to begin, nor a model for promoting greater civility and respect for the democratic process.”

The board cited additional reasons for its decision to withdraw from the NSBA, including a “never-ending disagreement on a governance model and definition of membership.”

“The PSBA Governing Board has directed PSBA staff to develop additional services and resources to meet the ongoing, evolving needs of our membership. We intend to continue to work closely with other state school boards associations and remain hopeful that following this period of substantial tumult for the NSBA, we will find a new national organization ready and able to serve all its member states effectively.”