WITCHITA, Kan. (WTVO) — Administrators at a school in Kansas say a security officer was forced to use pepper spray on an “unruly crowd” of students.

According to KWCH, the officer sprayed the substance when a crowd of students got out of control.

“Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district, in a letter to parents after the Wednesday incident.

Aresnmen went on to say that no students were directly sprayed, and no one was arrested or seriously injured.

The school said there would be increased adult supervision in the cafeteria, where the incident took place, following the event.