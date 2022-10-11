ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school district in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has canceled its Halloween parade this year, citing concerns over safety and inclusivity.

According to Penn Live, the Lower Merion School District says it has canceled the traditional event at six elementary schools.

Amy Buckman, the director of school and community relations, said students who do not celebrate Halloween have had to sit in the library during past parades.

“We looked at all of that and we said, ‘Are the parades really that important to the students?’ And the answer we came up with is not really,” she said.

Some parents were not happy with the school district’s decision.

“I feel like it’s just crossing the line and where does it end? So, next people are going to be offended by pumpkins? So we’re going to take away pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns or pumpkin carving?” parent Linda Joseph said.

The school said safety was a larger concern after a 16-year-old and four other gunmen reportedly shot four teens and killed another at a Roxborough High School football game on September 27th.

Several local football games were canceled due to threats of violence and ongoing safety concerns.

The school said the elementary grade Halloween parades take place outside and the district cannot screen who comes to them.