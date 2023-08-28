(WTVO) — There are new reports of a rise in COVID-19 cases around the country as the school year gets underway.

Several schools have either closed temporarily or institute mask mandates as new cases increase.

A quarter of the staff at schools in San Antonio, Texas, have been infected. Atlanta’s Morris Brown College will require everyone to be masked for the next few weeks.

Some medical experts are not sure that these new restrictions are necessary yet, however.

“To keep kids home, or at first have to wear masks, is an overreaction,” said Peter Pitts of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest. “The thing to do is if you’re concerned, and we should always be concerned and we should always be vigilant, is if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten boosted, get boosted. That’s the best thing to do.”

An updated COVID-19 booster will be available sometime mid-September. The CDC will meet on September 12 to discuss it.