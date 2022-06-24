(WTVO) — According to scientific facial mapping software, Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world.

According to US Weekly, Dr. Julian De Silva, at the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery in London, used a program that calculates face shapes using the “golden ratio” of beauty, which represents aesthetically pleasing facial proportions.

“The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces,” De Silva said.

De Silva fed images of the world’s most notable faces into the program, and Heard’s “eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and 12 key marker points were analyzed and found to be 91.85 percent of the Greek ratio of Phi, which is 1.618,” he said.

The software calculated that Heard, Marilyn Monroe, Emily Ratajkowski, Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson had the most beautiful nose; Ratajkowski, Monroe, Kylie Jenner, Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie has the most beautiful lips; and ScarJo, Rihanna, Monroe, Kate Moss, and Cara Delvingne had the most beautiful eyes.

Model Bella Hadid scored the highest overall, being crowned the most beautiful woman in the world, being 94.35% ‘accurate’ to the Golden Rule. Beyonce (92.44%) came in 2nd, Heard (91.85%) in 3rd, and Ariana Grande (91.81%), in fourth.