Scott Peterson to be re-sentenced for murder of his pregnant wife

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson must be re-sentenced for the murder of his pregnant wife, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Peterson’s death sentence was overturned in 2020, and he’s been living on Death Row ever since without a sentence of any kind.

He will be re-sentenced in November to life in prison without possibility of parole. The next court date is October 6 at 10 a.m. to set a precise date for re-sentencing Peterson, said Deputy District Attorney Stanislaus County, John Goold.

His defense attorneys have been trying to get the conviction overturned because one of the jurors in the original trial is accused of ‘misconduct.’

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager blasted Peterson for going on a “witch hunt” against the juror.

According to Goold, the judge on Wednesday also issued a tentative ruling that it would deny the defense request to take depositions of Juror No 7, her ex-boyfriend and her mother but would allow subpoenas to be issued requiring their attendance at a future evidentiary hearing.

Peterson’s wife, who was 27 years old at the time, disappeared around Christmas in 2002 while she was eight months pregnant.

The Modesto resident was first sentenced in 2005, after investigators said he dumped the bodies into the San Francisco Bay. He has maintained his innocence the whole time, even after the bodies of Laci and their unborn baby surfaced.