Search team finds body in Illinois River near Peru on Saturday

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A search team found a body in the Illinois River Saturday morning in LaSalle County.

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said the body was found just before 10 a.m. in the Illinois River east of Illinois Route 251 bridge along the south riverbank.

Several agencies responded after the body was found including the LaSalle County Coroner, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomington Police, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, September 5. The LaSalle County Coroner said it could take days or weeks to identify the body.

The search was conducted by the Peru Police Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Police, LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Search and Rescue Council Members, Peru River Rescue, Ottawa River Rescue, Spring Valley River Rescue, and the Utica Fire Department.

Sheriff Diss said a joint investigation is ongoing. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Peru Police, and Bloomington Police are helping with the investigation.

