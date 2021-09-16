Sears closes Woodfield Mall location, last in Illinois

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. (WTVO) — Sears announced it would be closing it’s store at the Woodfield Mall this November, the retailer’s last location in Illinois.

Sears said the closure was part of a plan to “redevelop and reinvigorate the property,” according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

“This is part of the company’s strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” Sears’ parent company, Transformco, said Thursday.

The store is set to close on November 14th.

Sears closed its CherryVale Mall store in March 2019.