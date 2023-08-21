(WTVO) — A second company has made an offer for the bankrupt “Yellow Corporation.”

“Old Dominion” is after Yellow’s real estate holdings and trucking terminals. It recently bid $1.5 billion. This second bid may lead to an auction supervised by a bankruptcy court.

“Yellow” has nearly 170 truck terminals, with one of those being in Rockford.

Money from a deal would let it cover the loans accumulate before its “Chapter 11” filing. The company was in business for 99 years before its financial collapse.