Second coronavirus outbreak this winter is possible, CDC chief says

ATLANTA (CNN) – The CDC warns about the potential of another coronavirus outbreak this year. They say this might only be the first round of the battle against the deadly pandemic.

Covid-19 might give new meaning to the phrase “home for the holidays.”

“The concern is that in the fall both the Coronavirus and flu might hit at the same time,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tells the Washington Post, a second wave of the coronavirus, later this year, could be “more difficult” than the current strand.

“Are there going to be enough hospital beds? Are there going to be enough ventilators? Is there going to be enough PPE?,” said Dr. Gupta.

Protests in several states over the past few days calling for an end to stay-at-home restrictions.

“There are young people trying to support their families and you’ve decided no, you’re not essential,” said one protester.

Last week President Trump unveiled suggested benchmarks for states to start easing social distancing measures but Redfield called for state officials to continue promoting social distancing and to increase contact tracing and testing.

“We are one of the states with the lowest testing capacity. So, is this OK? No,” said Ohio Governor Kate Brown, “But we’re going to have to be creative and innovative in how we look for solutions because it is really clear that we can not rely on the federal government to help us out right now.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

