Second wave of coronavirus hits several states that reopened

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As more states reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, a second wave of the virus has already hit some states, with infection rates rising in Arizona, Alabama, Florida, and Texas, according to a report.

“There is a new wave coming in parts of the country,” Eric Toner of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security told Bloomberg News. “It’s small and it’s distant so far, but it’s coming.”

Florida on Thursday broke its record for highest number of reported coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. That total was 1,698 new cases – almost 20% higher than the previous daily high of 1,419 which was recorded a week ago.

There are now at least 69,069 reported cases and 2,848 deaths tied to the outbreak in Florida, according to the latest numbers released.

Alabama on Wednesday recorded its largest spike of new coronavirus cases – 800, according to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

In Texas, hospitalizations spiked 6.3% to 2,056 on Tuesday, the largest daily increase since the pandemic emerged.

In Arizona, new cases reached an all-time high of 1,187 on June 2.

However, some states that have eased restrictions hve

But here in California, which was the first to shut down its economy after an early outbreak near San Francisco, the Bay been slower than most to reopen.

Still, the number of hospitalized people in the state this week was at its highest since May 13.

In comparison, in Georgia — where salons, tattoo parlors and gyms have been open for nearly two months — infection numbers have steadily dropped, baffling experts.

The White House coronavirus task force reports it hasn’t found any direct link between states reopening and increased cases of COVID-19.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

