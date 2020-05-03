Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers

FILE – In this Jan., 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks with reporters, in Ogden, Utah. Romney said Friday, June 7, 2019, that he’s not sure if he will endorse President Donald Trump for a second term and that he may not throw his weight behind anyone during the 2020 campaign. “I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” the Republican former presidential candidate told reporters during an annual gathering of political leaders, wealthy donors and powerful business people in the Utah ski-resort town of Park City. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.” (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary pay raise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah Republican calls it “Patriot Pay.”

it would be a bonus of $12 per hour in May, June, and July for a total of $1,920 per month.

The plan outlines that a quarter of the money would be paid by the employer and three quarters by the federal government using a refundable payroll tax credit.

Under Romney’s plan, eligible workers would include healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, and employees at food processing plants.

Senate Democrats also have plans to give essential workers hazard pay.

