WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The U.S. Senate voted on a bill that would protect access to abortion across the country. As expected, it failed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the vote on the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” Democrats knew that they did not have the 60 votes needed to pass it. Schumer said that he wanted to force every senator to go on the record over abortion.

Many Republican-led states have passed laws that restrict abortion access. Polls showed that a majority of Americans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.