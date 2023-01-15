(WTVO) — The price of sending a piece of mail is about to go up.

The U.S. Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage starting on January 22. The cost of a “Forever Stamp” will go up three cents, the third price hike in about a year.

The stamps are accepted forever, so they will still work on letters in years to come if residents buy them now at the lower price.

The price of sending priority mail will also increase, though the cost of priority mail shipping materials like envelopes and boxes will go down at the same time.

The price for the other shipping services of parcel select ground and USPS connect local will stay the same.

Find a breakdown of price changes below:

Product Price before Jan. 22-Price after Jan. 22

Letters (1 oz.): 60 cents-63 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.): 57 cents-60 cents

Domestic Postcards: 44 cents-48 cents

International Postcards: $1.40-$1.45

International Letter (1 oz.): $1.40-$1.45