September created thousands of less jobs than previous months

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – The September Jobs Report is out, and the numbers missed predictions by a lot.

194,000 new jobs were created in September. That is down from the 366,000 jobs added to the labor force in August.

President Biden and others blame the COVID-19 delta variant for the lackluster numbers, while Republicans said that the administration is not doing enough to stimulate the economy.

Biden said that September’s numbers are more proof that Congress needs to pass his Infrastructure Bill and Social Spending Plan.

“I know this is my legislation, and I feel strongly about it, but the people who have the most at stake are the American people,” Biden said. “So, we need to stay focused on what these bills will mean to the people who are just looking for a little bit of breathing room, a fair chance to build a decent middle class life.”

Democrats have set and October 31 target to pass both of Biden’s bills.