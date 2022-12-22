FORT WORTH, Texas (WTVO) — A FedEx driver accused of strangling a 7-year-old girl to death after accidentally hitting her with his van, has now been charged with sexual assault.

According to jail records obtained by CBS News, the charges of sexual assault of a child are not related to the death of Athena Strand, and were filed in another county.

Tanner Horner, 31, was previously charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping after telling authorities he backed into the girl during a Nov. 30 delivery and panicked, and instead of informing her father, Horner said he put the girl in his van and tried to break her neck, but strangled her when that didn’t work, according to a criminal warrant.

Athena’s body was recovered on Dec. 2.

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena’s mother, told reporters her daughter’s abduction occurred after a contract FedEx driver delivered a package containing a Christmas present for the girl to her father’s home in Paradise, Texas. Gandy shared this information while standing next to the opened package, which contained several Barbie dolls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.