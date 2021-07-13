Sheriff: Wisconsin man kills one at gas station; slain in shootout

Authorities in Wisconsin respond to an apparent shooting at a Pilot Travel Center, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Franksville, Wis. Police released few details except to say that there was no threat to the community and that they were also investigating at a second gas station about 2 miles away. (Diana Panuncial/The Journal Times via AP)

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man shot and killed another man at a gas station before fleeing and eventually dying in a shootout with an undercover investigator.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling say sevents unfolded starting about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia.

Schmaling says a 32-year-old white man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old white man putting gas in his car. Schmaling says the gunman shot at another person then drove away.

The sheriff says the man then approached a person filling his car at a Mobil station about 2 miles away.

That man was an undercover investigator for the sheriff’s office, and the two men exchanged gunfire, leaving the suspect dead and the investigator wounded.