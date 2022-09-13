AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old teen after video shows him mowing down and dragging a disabled man in a wheelchair.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday, September 3rd.

The Austin Police Department released disturbing CCTV footage showing the incident, in which the wheelchair user is run over by a white truck after signaling it to slow down. Video appears to show the driver steer directly toward the victim.

The man is dragged under the wheels of the truck, which then jumps a curb to flee the scene.

Police said the suspect, Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, was facing multiple charges, including Injury to a Disabled Person, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, according to Fox News.

Photo: Austin Police Department

Authorities said the victim suffered severe life-threatening injuries.

Video Credit: Austin Police via Storyful