Six Flags Great America to hold daily interviews; plan on hiring 4,000 for 2020 season

GURNEE, Ill. (WGN) — If you’re looking for a job, Six Flags Great America is planning to hire 4,000 crew members for the 2020 season.

The theme park and Hurricane Harbor are hosting auditions this Saturday for entertainment positions. Registration for singer takes place at 10:00 a.m., registration for dancers takes place at 11:00 a.m. and registration for “ambassadors of fun” is at 1 p.m.

They aren’t just looking for entertainment team members. Starting on Monday, Feb. 10, Great America is holding daily interviews for lifeguards, ride operators and park service team members.

Interviews take place through Sunday, Feb. 16. Interview hours are noon through 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on the weekend.

Applicants should bring a social security card and a photo ID.

Interested individuals can also apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.

