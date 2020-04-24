Small Business Administration to begin accepting loan applications again Monday

Shown is a portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Washington. The Paycheck Protection was supposed to be a lifeline for small businesses, helping them stay afloat and keep their employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. But guidelines from the Small Business Administration say that businesses are ineligible if someone who owns at least 20 percent of the company is incarcerated, under indictment, on probation or parole or had been convicted of a felony within the last five years. Ineligible would-be applicants and advocates say the restrictions are a slap in the face for those who have served their time, especially from an administration that has trumpeted second chances. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The $484 billion stimulus package signed into law by President Trump Friday will allow the Small Business Administration (SBA) to begin accepting loan applications again on Monday, April 27th.

The program had shut down last week when it run out of money.

SBA is encouraging all lenders to submit applications that were collected during the first round but were not able to be serviced by SBA before the funding ran out. They also urge lenders to “disburse funds expeditiously.”

“We are pleased that President Trump has signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provides critical additional funding for American workers and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and SBA administrator Jovita Carranza in a statement.

“The Small Business Administration will resume accepting PPP loan applications on Monday, April 27 at 10:30 AM EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. This will ensure that SBA has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation,” the statement continued.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

