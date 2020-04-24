Smithfield closes Illinois plant after workers test positive for coronavirus

MONMOUTH, Ill. (WTVO) — Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, announced it would be temporarily closing its Monmouth, Illinois plant Friday after a portion of its workforce was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The company had already closed its South Dakota processing plant indefinitely after 700 workers tested positive for the disease.
The Monmouth plant represents approximately three percent of U.S. fresh pork supplies and also produces bacon, according to the company.
Employees will be paid during the closure, the company said.
