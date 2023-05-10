OVIEDO, Fla. (WTVO) — There actually are alligators in Florida sewers, it turns out, as a maintenance crew’s robotic camera discovered last Friday.

According to the Oviedo City Government, workers sent the wheeled camera down into a stormwater pipe on May 5th.

As the camera moves down the pipe, two glowing eyes can be seen from far away, which crews initially believed to belong to a toad before the robot got closer and could see the animal’s true size.

“You’ve heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about Gator in a Pipe?” the YouTube caption said.