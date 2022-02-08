WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Social media and cyberbullying are fueling the mental health crisis among kids and teenagers in the U.S.

That is the assessment from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, who testified about mental health care before a Senate panel on Tuesday. He said that social media has caused feelings of loneliness, futility and low self-esteem.

He added that cyber bullying has expanded the playing field to where anyone, anytime, anywhere can torment others, or be the victim.

“At the heart of our youth mental health crisis is a pervasive stigma that tells young people they should be embarrassed if they are struggling with depression, anxiety, stress or loneliness,” Murthy said. “It makes a human condition feel inhuman.”

Murthy also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty, fear and isolation from loved ones and friends.