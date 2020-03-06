Some Illinois voters consider separation of Chicago from rest of state

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Voters in Effingham County are weighing in on the idea of making Chicago a separate state. Voting ‘Yes’ won’t separate Chicago right away, but it will open up the county board to discussing the idea with the community.

Emotions are mixed. Some are open to the idea, but know it’s still young. Others believe we need Chicago’s income too much to separate.

“I told my kids when they turned 18 their biggest voting impact would be locally because within the state and nationally, it means nothing,” said Sandy Woodall from Watson. Woodall’s opinion is shared by many in the county who feel their vote has little to no bearing against the Windy City. “My general life experience has been this part of Illinois is just non-existent for the rest of the state.”

That’s why voters will have an important question on their ballots, to vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on moving forward with discussing making Chicago its own state. We asked some people what their choice will be. Many say they’ll be choosing ‘Yes’.

“I think if things don’t change, that’s what needs to happen,” said Chelsea Hoopingarner who lives near Watson. “Morally I feel like our state is not in a place that I would agree with.” Teutopolis resident Tammy Kreke concurs. “The separation, I think, would be a good thing… It’s kindof discouraging knowing that… do we really have a say in this?”

Ted Genders of Effingham supports the idea, though he knows it would be difficult to accomplish. “We feel like, in a lot of ways, that southern Illinois could survive without Chicago better than Chicago could survive without us.”

Others say, not so fast. They believe voters should do more research without rushing to a decision. “[The] Chicago area is a benefit financially all the way through,” said Leonard Waldhoff. He and his wife, Vicki, just finished early voting. “If people realized what a financial assist Cook County and that area is to all of downstate and the financial picture, they would vote ‘No’ in regards to it,” said Waldhoff. “I think they hear ‘Chicago,’ and they think ‘big city,’ and they get everything and we get nothing, and that’s not always the case,” added Vicki.

County board member Heather Mumma proposed this idea. She says, when she presented it at a county board meeting, the community showed enough interest that she decided to move forward with adding it to the ballot.

This type of referendum has never been voted on before in Effingham County. Jefferson and Fayette counties are also voting on similar referendums. Supporters are presenting this idea in Macon County next Saturday and hope to have it on the ballot there in November.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

