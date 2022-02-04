South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban

FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. The four retired judges who make up South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing. They’re now preparing for the high-profile task of weighing whether Gov. Kristi Noem twice abused the power of her office. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

PIERRE, S.D. (WTVO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has signed a bill that will ban transgender girls and college-age women from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

South Dakota is the 10th state to enact such a law. The bill is set to take effect July 1 but could face legal challenges.

Federal judges have halted the enforcement of such laws in Idaho and West Virginia. And the Justice Department has challenged bans in other states.

Noem touted the ban as ensuring “fairness and a level playing field for female athletes.”

Opponents have decried the bill as bullying and say it sends a message that transgender people are not welcome in South Dakota.

The controversy comes on the heels of a letter sent by 16 members of the University of Pennsylvania’s Women’s Swimming Team, asking them to abide by the NCAA’s new Athlete Inclusion Policy, which would bar swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, from participating in the NCAA championships.

Thomas ranked 462 as a male in the men’s swimming competition, but 1st as a female.

“We have dedicated our lives to swimming. Most of us started at the same time Lia did, as pre-teens. We have trained up to 20 hours a week, swimming miles, running, and lifting weights. To be sidelined or beaten by someone competing with the strength, height, and lung capacity advantages that can only come with male puberty has been exceedingly difficult,” the letter said.

The NCAA released its new transgender policy on January 19th, which says athletes must submit “Evidence that the prior physical development of the athlete as a male, as mitigated by any medical intervention, does not give the athlete a competitive advantage over the athlete’s cis-gendered female competitors.”

In Connecticut, high school girls who run track have filed a federal discrimination complaint saying a statewide policy on transgender athletes has cost them top finishes in races and possibly college scholarships.

Caitlyn Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter that it’s “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.