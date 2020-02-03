‘Spoiled’ Chicago rapper gets 99 years for paying hitman to murder his mom

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP/WTVO) — An aspiring Chicago rapper who posted a video on YouTube of himself throwing thousands of dollars that he inherited from his mother to his “fans” has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for her 2012 murder-for-hire killing.

Thirty-year-old Qaw’mane Wilson, known as rapper Young QC, was sentenced Friday by a Cook County judge who also sentenced the gunman, Eugene Spencer, to 100 years.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that both men were convicted last March of first-degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion in the killing of Yolanda Holmes.

According to BBC News, Wilson, who was 23 at the time, ordered Spencer to kill his mother. Spencer then broke into her Chicago home and shot her in her sleep.

Prosecutors said Holmes doted on Wilson, her only child, and spent lavishly on him, but he wanted more.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled. She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it away from her,” Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said.

