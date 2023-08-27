(WTVO) — Sports betting is booming in the U.S., but some advocates are worrying that it is stirring up an addiction to gambling.

Americans have wagered $220 billion on sports in the last five years, giving a boost to tax revenue. That number is concerning for addiction recovery advocates, however, who have seen a significant increase in gambling addiction from 2018-2021.

They are now pushing for federal oversight on sports betting. The National Council on Problem Gambling said that about two million Americans currently meet the criteria for pathological gambling.