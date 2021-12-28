Sports world reacts to death of John Madden

NEW YORK – MAY 15: Broadcaster and former coach John Madden attends the NBC Primetime Preview 2006-2007 at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — NFL legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, and the sports world had a lot to say about the late Hall of Famer.

Arizona Cardinals player JJ Watt took to Twitter to share his reaction, calling Madden an “absolute legend among legends.”

Absolute legend amongst legends.



Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.



🐐 https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

Adrian Peterson, running back for the Seattle Seahawks and future Hall of Famer, called Madden “an icon to the game of football.”

An icon to the game of football

Rest In Peace https://t.co/y9LlqN5xBX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 29, 2021

Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay, said that Madden was both a legend as a coach and as a broadcaster.

So sad to hear this.

Such a fan of his-Growing up in my era it was Pat Summerall & John Madden on Sunday.

No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted.

Legend as a coach and a broadcaster-My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wVKbWySrtF — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 29, 2021

Rich Gannon of Raiders’ legend, the franchise that Madden helped to shape, said that Madden meant so much to the game of football and the entire NFL.

So saddened by the news of the passing of Raiders legend & HOF John Madden. He meant so much to the game of football & the entire NFL. He was so helpful to me & so many others who took up broadcasting after playing. There will never be anyone like Coach Madden! #GREATEST! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) December 29, 2021

Julian Edelman, former wide receiver for the New England Patriots, said that “When you think NFL football, you think of John Madden.”