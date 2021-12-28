Sports world reacts to death of John Madden

(WTVO) — NFL legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, and the sports world had a lot to say about the late Hall of Famer.
Arizona Cardinals player JJ Watt took to Twitter to share his reaction, calling Madden an “absolute legend among legends.”
Adrian Peterson, running back for the Seattle Seahawks and future Hall of Famer, called Madden “an icon to the game of football.”
Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay, said that Madden was both a legend as a coach and as a broadcaster.
Rich Gannon of Raiders’ legend, the franchise that Madden helped to shape, said that Madden meant so much to the game of football and the entire NFL.
Julian Edelman, former wide receiver for the New England Patriots, said that “When you think NFL football, you think of John Madden.”