Sports world reacts to death of John Madden

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
57561987KV230_NBC_Primetime_1548876142871

NEW YORK – MAY 15: Broadcaster and former coach John Madden attends the NBC Primetime Preview 2006-2007 at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — NFL legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, and the sports world had a lot to say about the late Hall of Famer.

Arizona Cardinals player JJ Watt took to Twitter to share his reaction, calling Madden an “absolute legend among legends.”

Adrian Peterson, running back for the Seattle Seahawks and future Hall of Famer, called Madden “an icon to the game of football.”

Kirk Herbstreit, an analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay, said that Madden was both a legend as a coach and as a broadcaster.

Rich Gannon of Raiders’ legend, the franchise that Madden helped to shape, said that Madden meant so much to the game of football and the entire NFL.

Julian Edelman, former wide receiver for the New England Patriots, said that “When you think NFL football, you think of John Madden.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories