ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The unpleasant practice of spring cleaning might give people pleasant health benefits, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Health experts said that the changes in season may give people extra energy to do their chores, as well as a way of re-establishing control over their environment. Decluttering allows them to refocus on their goals.

Those same experts have tips on an effective spring cleaning. They include writing down tasks, as well as coming up with a reasonable timeline to do everything. People should work at a comfortable pace and not worry about the expectations of others.

Residents also do not have to do it all on their own. Experts said that they can ask for help if they need it.