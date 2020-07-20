St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor has told The Associated Press that she’s charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges Monday against Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Both are personal injury attorneys and in their 60s.
The McCloskeys’ actions during the June 28 protest drew praise from some who said they were legally defending their $1.15 million home, but scorn from others who said they risked bloodshed. Several hundred protesters were marching to the mayor’s home, just a few blocks away.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has already indicated he would pardon the couple, saying “a mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves.”
