(WTVO) — Pumpkin spice lovers rejoice, the iconic Starbucks latte has returned.

The fall-flavored drink has achieved somewhat of a cult following due to it’s limited-time offering and association with the transition to a new season.

Starbucks patrons can’t seem to get enough of the drink, either. The latte is the coffeehouse’s most popular seasonal beverage and sales of pumpkin-flavored products have increased 42% since 2019.

In addition to the latte, Starbucks will also offer an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte as part of their latest fall menu.

The drinks are expected to be offered until the holiday menu is introduced in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.