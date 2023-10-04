MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Starbucks is coming to Machesney Park.

The new 2,500 square-foot drive-thru and dining room will be built next to Burger King in the Machesney Town Center, formerly the Machesney Park Mall, at 8750 N. 2nd Street.

Machesney Park officials say it is the first new construction project to happen at the mall’s outlot in 20 years.

A self-storage business opened at the Town Center in May. A Top Dogs Pizza, bar, day school, and medical storage company are expected to open soon as part of a redevelopment of the former mall.