BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — State Farm systematically undervalues cars the company deems as a total wreck, according to a new report from Crain’s Business.

A class-action lawsuit contends that the company’s practice ends up costing the customer from 4% to 11% of the cash value.

The complaint accuses the company of a deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair scheme.

State Farm is the country’s largest auto insurer.

In a statement, State Farm said it was premature to comment on the lawsuit.