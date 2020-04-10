State Farm, Mercury latest auto insurers to return money to policyholders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Farm and Progressive are the latest auto insurance companies to announce they will be reimbursing their policyholders during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, State Farm said its auto customers can expect to earn a credit of 25% on their premium between March 20 through May 31.

On Wednesday, Progressive said it will provide approximately $1 billion to drivers because of fewer claims. The company said auto policy customers can potentially receive a 20% credit in April and May.

Geico, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, USAA and American Family Insurance have all announced plans as well to return portions of premiums to its policyholders.

Check with your insurer to see how much you may be getting back.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

