Stock shortages to affect holiday shopping season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The holidays are months away, but supply chain experts are sounding the alarm, telling consumers to start shopping now, because store shelves that are already short on stock could be even more bare once the Christmas season starts.

Financial experts are already warning of shortages, and said that it is critical people do not wait.

COVID-19 first caused slow downs, then shut downs at factories in China and Vietnam, and them trying to catch up with making toys and presents, have led to a backup of container ships trying to deliver them.

Now, many of those ships are stuck in the waters outside some of America’s largest ports.

“I would recommend everyone to go ahead and buy those hard to get items now, versus waiting till the holidays,” said Craig Fuller, the founder and CEO of Freightwaves.

Those who order their gifts online can expect even more delays. Starting Friday, instead of first-class mail taking three days to arrive anywhere in the U.S., it could take up to five.