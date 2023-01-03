A stolen car fell over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Footage released by North Caldwell Police shows the car flipping over an embankment and crashing into a house in North Caldwell.

North Caldwell Police said on Facebook the driver lost control of the stolen car after striking two other vehicles while attempting to flee from the police.

The police department reported that no bystanders or home occupants were injured during the collision and that two suspects were taken into custody following medical evaluations.