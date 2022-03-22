(WTVO) — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has lost her appeal in the failed defamation case against former President Donald Trump, and she must now fork over close to $300,000 in legal fees to the former commander in chief.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her on Monday, according to NBC News. Trump, who frequently bashed the appeals court while he was in office, praised the ruling and called it “a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tweeted after the ruling was made. The defamation suit was filed by Daniels and her then-lawyer Michael Avenatti back in 2018.

Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to remain silent. Daniels had alleged that she had had a sexual encounter with the married Trump back in 2006.

Trump, who has denied that the encounter happened, said on Monday; “As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to.”

Daniels said that she was menaced and warned to keep quiet after news of the hush money became quiet, saying that a man told her to “leave Trump alone” in Las Vegas in 2011. A sketch of the man was released in 2018 by her and Avenatti, which Trump proceeded to mock on Twitter.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump tweeted. The tweet was “false and defamatory,” according to Daniels’ lawsuit.

“Mr. Trump knew that his false, disparaging statement would be read by people around the world, as well as widely reported, and that Ms. Clifford would be subjected to threats of violence, economic harm, and reputational damage as a result,” Daniels’ lawsuit said.

Avenatti was found guilty of wire fraud and identity theft in February for wrongly pocketing close to $300,000 of the $800,000 advance that Daniels was paid for her book, “Full Disclosure.” The lawyer was also convicted of extortion, wire fraud and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort in 2020 for threats against Nike.