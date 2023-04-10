ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Strep throat has been around for the past few months, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that there is an especially nasty strain this year.

It is called “Invasive Group-A Strep.” The bacteria spreads to other parts of the body instead of just staying in the throat.

The CDC said that cases are higher than usual this season, and to make matters worse, there is a shortage of amoxicillin, the antibiotic used to treat strep.

Experts said that parents should consult with their doctors for alternatives.