(WTVO) — The restarting of student loan payments is already leading to new scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warned that con artists are targeting students with false promises of loan forgiveness and financial aid.

Some will create fake e-mail, texts and websites with bogus offers, while others will even call and claim that they are from the federal government.

The BBB advises students to beware of unsolicited help, as well as to never pay a fee up front. They should also never share sensitive information.

If students really need help, they should go directly to the loan servicer or Department of Education, according to the BBB.